Armenian Opposition Party Announces Creation Of National Salvation Committee

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A spokesman for Armenia's opposition party Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) announced on Wednesday, at a rally in Yerevan, that a committee of national salvation was being formed in the country.

The participants of the rally demand resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashniyan in light of his signing of a peace agreement with Baku.

"From this moment, we are forming a committee of national salvation, from this moment there are no more authorities in Armenia ... We aim to ouster the government that gave up Artsakh and to create a government of national accord that will end the discord in the country," the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Armenian police told Sputnik that around 130 people had been detained at the opposition rally.

