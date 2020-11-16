Armenian Opposition Party Says Can Meet Pashinyan Only to Discuss Resignation

Opposition party Prosperous Armenia said Monday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had invited parliament factions to meet, but they would agree only to discuss his resignation

"Pashinyan has declined all our public calls and proposals for meetings.

Prosperous Armenia has this to say: a meeting with Pashinyan can only take place if it is to discuss his resignation without any unrest," the party said on Facebook.

Several opposition parties organized a protest rally shortly after Pashinayn signed a ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan last week.