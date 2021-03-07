Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are gathering in the capital city of Yerevan for a mass demonstration demanding the government's resignation, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

The rally the second one in a week is taking place on the central Marshal Baghramyan Avenue near the parliament building. Police forces are being deployed to the area, with the helicopter patrolling above downtown Yerevan.

The demonstration of about 3,000 people is also reported to be attended by the Nagorno-Karabakh war veterans, who had previously held a rally outside the Defense Ministry building.

Armenia has been swept by mass protests since early November in the wake of Pashinyan signing an agreement with Azerbaijan to end hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, viewed by Armenians as a defeat in the long-lasting conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down and have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government.