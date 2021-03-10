Armenian Opposition Says Police From All Regions of Country Being Deployed to Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Armenia redeployed police forces from all regions of the country to the capital city of Yerevan, where a rally was being held demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, one of protest organizers Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.

Earlier, protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation blocked the entrances to the parliament building from two streets, and set up additional tents there.

"We have received information that for two or three hours already police forces have been deployed from all regions of Armenia to Yerevan," Saghatelyan said at a rally near the parliament building on Tuesday evening.

He warned the police leadership against being involved in any provocations.