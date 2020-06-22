UrduPoint.com
Armenian Parliament Approves Constitutional Amendment Bill In 1st Reading

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:07 PM

Armenian Parliament Approves Constitutional Amendment Bill in 1st Reading

Armenia's parliament, the National Assembly, approved in its first reading a bill to amend the constitution, which seeks to reform the country's constitutional court system

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Armenia's parliament, the National Assembly, approved in its first reading a bill to amend the constitution, which seeks to reform the country's constitutional court system.

According to the 2015 constitution, the president of the court and nine judges are elected for 12-year terms. The bill seeks to terminate the powers of the court's president, which has been occupied by Hrayr Tovmasyan since 1995.

"89 deputies voted for the adoption of the amendments, there were no votes and no abstentions," Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said, adding that the second reading will take place next Monday.

Developed by the ruling My Step alliance, the bill was slated for a public referendum in April but was subsequently repealed due to the coronavirus state of emergency implemented in the nation.

Opposition party Prosperous Armenia, which has 26 of the 132 seats in the unicameral National Assembly, boycotted voting on the bill.

Parliamentary opposition leader Naira Zohrabyan told reporters on Monday that the vote is laying the foundations for a constitutional coup and a dictatorship.

Earlier in the day, the Venice Commission European Commission for Democracy through Law, an independent advisory body of the Council of Europe, released a statement with its conclusions on the developments in Armenia.

The commission said it regretted that the National Assembly chose to vote on the amendments on the same day that it released its advisory notes on the matter.

While saying that the parliament's vote and the cancellation of an earlier set referendum were legitimate, it advised for a transitional period to change the makeup and structure of the Constitutional Court.

