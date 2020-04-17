Armenian Parliament Bans Using Plastic Bags Starting in 2022

The Armenian parliament on Friday passed in the second and final reading the amendments to the law on trade and services, which envisage a ban on the sale of non-reusable plastic bags up to 50 microns thick starting in 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Armenian parliament on Friday passed in the second and final reading the amendments to the law on trade and services, which envisage a ban on the sale of non-reusable plastic bags up to 50 microns thick starting in 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

As many as 105 lawmakers supported the amendments and one abstained.

According to Armenian Environment Minister Erik Grigoryan, the bill prohibits the sale of plastic bags and bags up to 50 microns thick.

The exception will be packaging tape and bags made from recycled materials. He noted that the ban will enter into force on January 1, 2022.

According to the document attached to the draft bill, plastic bags up to 50 microns thick are used on average for 10-15 minutes, and it takes 400 years to decompose them in the natural environment.

The authorities believe that the two-year period ahead of the ban will allow manufacturers to redesign products and start using biodegradable materials.