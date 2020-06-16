UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Parliament Clears Arrest Of Opposition Leader In Voter Bribery Case

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Armenian Parliament Clears Arrest of Opposition Leader in Voter Bribery Case

The parliament in Armenia satisfied the request of the prosecutor general to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the opposition faction in the parliament, who is suspected of bribing voters at legislative elections in 2017, the chair of the vote-counting panel Vaagn Ovakimyan said Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The parliament in Armenia satisfied the request of the prosecutor general to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the opposition faction in the parliament, who is suspected of bribing voters at legislative elections in 2017, the chair of the vote-counting panel Vaagn Ovakimyan said Tuesday.

In a secret ballot, all 87 participants voted to allow the arrest, without any abstentions.

Related Topics

Parliament Armenia 2017 All Opposition

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.