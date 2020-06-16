Armenian Parliament Clears Arrest of Opposition Leader in Voter Bribery Case

The parliament in Armenia satisfied the request of the prosecutor general to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the opposition faction in the parliament, who is suspected of bribing voters at legislative elections in 2017, the chair of the vote-counting panel Vaagn Ovakimyan said Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The parliament in Armenia satisfied the request of the prosecutor general to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the opposition faction in the parliament, who is suspected of bribing voters at legislative elections in 2017, the chair of the vote-counting panel Vaagn Ovakimyan said Tuesday.

In a secret ballot, all 87 participants voted to allow the arrest, without any abstentions.