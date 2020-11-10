UrduPoint.com
Armenian Parliament Fails To Convene Extraordinary Session To Discuss Karabakh Accords

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Armenian Parliament Fails to Convene Extraordinary Session to Discuss Karabakh Accords

Armenian lawmakers did not show up at the scheduled time to begin an extraordinary parliamentary session that would discuss the recently signed agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian lawmakers did not show up at the scheduled time to begin an extraordinary parliamentary session that would discuss the recently signed agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Protests have been ongoing in the Armenian capital of Yerevan since early morning against the terms of the agreement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia. Protesters demanded that lawmakers from the ruling My Step party show up in the parliament by 08:00 GMT in order to call a quorum.

At least 25 lawmakers from the ruling party must consent to an extraordinary session of the parliament for it to be convened.

Protesters want the parliament to annul the martial law, which has been declared in late September almost immediately after the armed action began in Nagorno-Karabakh.

If this happens, they will be able to conduct procedures of a no confidence vote against the prime minister.

The trilateral agreement in question was signed overnight Tuesday. It provided for a complete ceasefire beginning from Tuesday and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to enforce its implementation. The warring sides have agreed to stop within the current borders of the territories they occupy. They have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

Pashinyan has described the agreement as "very painful," while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said it amounted to Armenia's capitulation.

