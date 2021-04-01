Armenian Parliament Introduces Amendments to Electoral Code Ahead of Scheduled Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Armenian parliament introduced amendments to the electoral code, which seek to abolish the ranked voting system, ahead of scheduled parliamentary elections on June 20

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Armenian parliament introduced amendments to the electoral code, which seek to abolish the ranked voting system, ahead of scheduled parliamentary elections on June 20.

In total, 82 lawmakers out of 132 supported the amendments, proposed by the ruling My Step Alliance, during an extraordinary meeting in the parliament.

Vahagn Hovakimyan, a ruling party lawmaker, said that amendments envision holding the elections "by a simple proportional system."

At the same time, the leader of the Bright Armenia faction, Edmond Marukyan, said that the ruling alliance adopts amendments to the electoral code without the participation of opposition forces, thus "calling into question the legitimacy of the planned parliamentary elections."

Amendments adopted by lawmakers now require the president's approval.