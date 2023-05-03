UrduPoint.com

Armenian Parliament Introduces Criminal Penalty For Calls For Renunciation Of Sovereignty

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Armenian Parliament Introduces Criminal Penalty for Calls for Renunciation of Sovereignty

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Armenian parliament on Wednesday adopted in the second and final reading amendments to the Criminal Code, providing for real prison terms for calls for the renunciation of sovereignty and actions taken to this end, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.

The bill was passed with 59 votes in favor, while 31 lawmaker abstained.

In late 2022, Armenian Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said that the amendments provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of 10 to 15 years for actions aimed at renouncing or limiting sovereignty, with the use of violence or the threat of its use.

He noted that public calls for the renunciation of sovereignty will be punished with fines or imprisonment for up to three years, and calls through media with imprisonment from two to five years. The minister also said that such measures are lawful and legitimate, as international documents, in particular, those of the European Court of Human Rights, mention the restriction of the right to freedom of speech in the context of protecting state security.

More Stories From World

