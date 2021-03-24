UrduPoint.com
Armenian Parliament Lifts Martial Law

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Armenian parliament lifted on Wednesday the martial law, which was declared on September 27 amid an escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with 118 lawmakers supporting the initiative of opposition factions, one vote against it and one abstention.

Under the Armenian legislation, the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for June 20, would not be possible if the martial law was not lifted. Earlier this week, parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan called on lawmakers to vote for lifting the martial law.

