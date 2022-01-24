UrduPoint.com

Armenian Parliament Receives President's Resignation Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Armenian parliament has received a letter of resignation from President Armen Sarkissian, a spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.

Sarkissian announced his resignation from the post after four years in office, citing inability to influence policy decisions in the country as the reason for his decision earlier on Sunday.

"We received the appeal from the president (for resignation)," the spokesman said.

Under the country's constitution, the president's responsibilities are temporarily passed to the chairman of the Armenian parliament in the event of the former's resignation, inability to perform duties or death, until a new president is elected. Snap presidential election is held no earlier than 25 and no later than 35 days after the post is vacated.

Sarkissian was elected President of Armenia by the parliament on March 2, 2018, and took office on April 9, 2018.

