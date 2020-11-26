Armenian Parliament Refuses to Lift Martial Law in Country

The Armenian parliament refused to lift the martial law in the country at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Armenian parliament refused to lift the martial law in the country at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The initiative to lift the martial law declared on September 27 due to the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh was put forward by opposition forces, the Bright Armenia and the Prosperous Armenia factions.

It was supported by 36 lawmakers, 56 rejected it, two abstained. The ruling faction opposed the initiative.

The cancellation of martial law would allow the opposition to initiate the process of resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and to hold protests without hindrance. The opposition is seeking the departure of Pashinyan, accusing him of signing an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which they see as disadvantageous to the Armenian side.