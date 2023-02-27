President of Armenia's National Assembly Alen Simonyan said on Monday that Washington plays a key role in the country's politics, a statement released by the Armenian parliament read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) President of Armenia's National Assembly Alen Simonyan said on Monday that Washington plays a key role in the country's politics, a statement released by the Armenian parliament read.

Earlier in the day, Simonyan met with the newly-appointed US Ambassador to Yerevan, Kristina Kvien.

"The RA NA (the Republic of Armenia National Assembly) President noted that the United States plays a key role in the political and economic life of Armenia, and the Armenian-American dialogue is of strategic character," the statement said.

Simonyan highlighted the importance of assistance provided by Washington for the implementation of systematic reforms in Armenia, contributing to the development and strengthening of democracy in the country, the Armenian parliament added.

The parliamentary speaker also noted the importance of the the decision of the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), which obligated Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure uninterrupted traffic through the Lachin corridor connecting contested Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

"Alen Simonyan underscored that in this direction one of the important steps is the decision made by the UN International Court of Justice, which makes Azerbaijan to ensure with its assumed obligations the unimpeded movement of vehicle and people through Lachin Corridor.

He stressed that in the implementation of the decision the United States can play decisive and weighty role," the statement read.

Since December 12, 2022, the Lachin corridor, which runs through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan to link Armenia with the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly said that the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December 2022, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations, a claim that was dismissed by Moscow.

In mid-January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the corridor issue could be resolved soon. In addition, the minister said that Moscow was still ready to send a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid rising tensions over the blocked corridor.