(@FahadShabbir)

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan will visit Ankara on Wednesday to participate in a number of events under the auspices of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), his press secretary Tsovinat Khachatryan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan will visit Ankara on Wednesday to participate in a number of events under the auspices of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), his press secretary Tsovinat Khachatryan said on Tuesday.�

"A delegation led by the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan will go to Ankara on May 3 to participate in a summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation), and in a plenary session of the General Assembly," he said in a press release.

The PABSEC is the inter-parliamentary institution of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The BSEC is an international forum facilitating political and economic cooperation between countries of the Black Sea region. It was founded in 1992. The organization comprises thirteen members, namely Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Serbia and North Macedonia.

Armenia and Turkey, lacking diplomatic relations since 1993, launched the process of normalizing relations in 2022. The root cause of their estrangement has been Turkey's opposition to the international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.