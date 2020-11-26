UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Parliament Starts Discussing Martial Law Lift

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:35 PM

Armenian Parliament Starts Discussing Martial Law Lift

The Armenian parliament has started its extraordinary meeting on lifting the martial law, which was introduced on September 27 amid escalated tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Armenian parliament has started its extraordinary meeting on lifting the martial law, which was introduced on September 27 amid escalated tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Ninety-nine members of the unicameral legislative body, out of the total 132, have registered for the session.

These include both opposition forces representatives and lawmakers from the ruling My Step Alliance.

The lifting of the martial law would allow the opposition forces to initiate the process of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and to hold protests, which is prohibited during the martial law. The opposition seeks Pashinyan's resignation, as it accuses the politician of signing the Karabakh ceasefire deal that they find disadvantageous.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martial Law Parliament Alliance September From Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 million, d ..

6 minutes ago

Two killed in road accident in faisalabad

1 minute ago

'Stay in or go home,' New Zealand warns Pakistani ..

14 minutes ago

19 deaths, 720 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

1 minute ago

Maradona's death plunges Argentina, football into ..

1 minute ago

Biometric verification to be mandatory for registr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.