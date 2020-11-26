Armenian Parliament Starts Discussing Martial Law Lift

The Armenian parliament has started its extraordinary meeting on lifting the martial law, which was introduced on September 27 amid escalated tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

Ninety-nine members of the unicameral legislative body, out of the total 132, have registered for the session.

These include both opposition forces representatives and lawmakers from the ruling My Step Alliance.

The lifting of the martial law would allow the opposition forces to initiate the process of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and to hold protests, which is prohibited during the martial law. The opposition seeks Pashinyan's resignation, as it accuses the politician of signing the Karabakh ceasefire deal that they find disadvantageous.