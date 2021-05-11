UrduPoint.com
Armenian Parliament Takes Final Step Toward Dissolution Ahead Of Snap Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:05 AM

The Armenian parliament voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister for the second time on Monday, taking the final step needed for its dissolution ahead of snap elections

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Armenian parliament voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister for the second time on Monday, taking the final step needed for its dissolution ahead of snap elections.

Prime Minister Pashinyan called parliamentary elections for June 20 before announcing his resignation on April 25.

He is serving as acting prime minister at the moment. A presidential decree will set the date of the vote.

The parliament had to vote twice on a new prime minister within two weeks. The first vote was held on May 3. The ruling My Step alliance proposed Pashinyan for reelection as a formality but the motion was rejected in a 1-1 vote with 76 abstentions.

