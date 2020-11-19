UrduPoint.com
Armenian Parliament To Consider Lifting Martial Law In Country On November 26

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Armenian Parliament to Consider Lifting Martial Law in Country on November 26

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The National Assembly of Armenia said on Thursday it would consider lifting martial law in the country at an extraordinary meeting on November 26.

The opposition advocates the abolition of martial law in order to initiate the process of the prime minister's resignation and hold rallies without hindrance. During martial law, the prime minister's resignation cannot be initiated.

"In accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the regulations of the National Assembly, on the initiative of the parliamentarians, an extraordinary meeting will be held on November 26 at 11 a.

m. [7:00 GMT]. The agenda of the meeting includes a draft decision on the abolition of martial law introduced on September 27," the statement says.

It is noted that the decision had been drafted by opposition faction Bright Armenia.

Earlier, the opposition initiated an extraordinary meeting several times, but the ruling faction boycotted the meeting of the parliamentary council, which should authorize the convening of the meeting. On Thursday, the head of Bright Armenia, Edmon Marukyan, stated that opposition lawmakers would try to get an extraordinary meeting to be held without the permission of the council.

