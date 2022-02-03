UrduPoint.com

Armenian Parliament To Pick Next President In March - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Armenian Parliament to Pick Next President in March - Prime Minister

The Armenian parliament to elect the next president in March, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Armenian parliament to elect the next president in March, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

Parliament President Alen Simonyan is currently serving as the acting president of the country.

His predecessor, Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation from the post last month after four years in office due to inability to influence policy decisions in the country.

"I hope that before the election in March, you will fully fulfill the duties of the minister of high-tech industry and during this period we will work effectively," Pashinyan, addressing the pro-government presidential candidate, Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan, at a government meeting.

The official added that Khachaturyan's candidacy was put forward by 65 lawmakers, which makes him presidential hopeful.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament March Post From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats fro ..

Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats from Trump supporters

2 minutes ago
 South Africa uncovers $1.8 bn gold scam: report

South Africa uncovers $1.8 bn gold scam: report

2 minutes ago
 Wild weather hits western part of South Island in ..

Wild weather hits western part of South Island in New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 US values its 'strategic' partnership with Pakista ..

US values its 'strategic' partnership with Pakistan, State Department says

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strength ..

PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations: Naghma ..

6 minutes ago
 Malaysia kicks off vaccination drive for children ..

Malaysia kicks off vaccination drive for children aged 5-11

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>