Armenian Parliamentary Faction Nominates Soros Foundation Head for Judicial Council Post

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Armenia's ruling My Step parliamentary faction has nominated David Khachatryan, who headed the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations - Armenia organization to a post in the Supreme Judicial Council, a lawmaker said on Friday.

"David Khachatryan has been nominated for a position within the Supreme Judicial Council," Arusyak Julhakyan, a lawmaker from the ruling faction, said in parliament.

Khachatryan, a graduate of Yerevan State University, has been the chairman of the board of directors for Open Society Foundations - Armenia since 2015, according to a biography published by the higher education institute.

Opposition lawmakers have also criticized the nomination of Gagik Jhangiryan, who previously served as a military prosecutor under presidents Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan.

Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council is an independent body consisting of 10 members, five of whom are elected by the General Assembly of Judges, and the other five by lawmakers.