Armenian Parliament's Council Must Meet To Convene Extraordinary Session - Lawmaker

The meeting of the Armenian Parliament's Council should be held to convene an extraordinary session, but there is no necessary quorum for this so far, Vahe Enfiajyan, the parliament's vice speaker from opposition faction Prosperous Armenia, told reporters

A mass opposition rally was held in Yerevan on Wednesday, its participants demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to the agreement on a ceasefire in Karabakh signed by him. Among the demands of the demonstrators was the convening of an extraordinary session of parliament to discuss the resignation of the prime minister.

"According to the regulations, within two hours, the parliamentarians can appear to hold the council of the National Assembly. Now, seven out of ten members of the council are present," Enfiajyan said.

Later, Lena Nazaryan, the vice-speaker from the ruling faction, arrived to take part in the meeting of the council, but still three more members are needed to hold the meeting.

