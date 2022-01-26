Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN, Jan.26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Prime Minister's office.

So far, Pashinyan has been in self-isolation and is not showing any symptoms.

He will continue working remotely, said the office.

Earlier in June 2020, he was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Armenia reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 355,662.