Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Tests Positive For COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:36 PM
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Prime Minister's office
So far, Pashinyan has been in self-isolation and is not showing any symptoms.
He will continue working remotely, said the office.
Earlier in June 2020, he was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Armenia reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 355,662.