UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian PM Tests Positive For Virus As Cases Surge

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Armenian PM tests positive for virus as cases surge

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Monday, as the rate of new infections soared in the Caucasus nation

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Monday, as the rate of new infections soared in the Caucasus nation.

"My coronavirus test was positive yesterday," Pashinyan said in a self-recorded video message on Facebook, adding that his family were also infected.

He said he had no "visble symptoms" of the virus and would be working from home.

The prime minister and his wife Anna Hakobyan, who is a journalist, have four children.

The ex-Soviet republic of some three million has so far reported 9,492 cases of the coronavirus and 139 deaths.

Coronavirus patients have overwhelmed Armenia's hospitals and last week health officials said that intensive care treatment could be soon restricted to patients with the best chance of survival.

Pashinyan's announcement came nearly one month after Armenia on May 4 lifted a state of emergency imposed in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister acknowledged his government had failed to enforce anti-virus measures and there had been widespread quarantine violations.

Pashinyan was elected prime minister in the wake of mass popular protests he led two years ago against veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party.

He has since led a relentless crusade against graft and initiated sweeping judicial reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Wife Armenia March May Family From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHC, Subordinate judiciary opened

2 minutes ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

4 minutes ago

Five arrested, weapons and narcotics seized in Sar ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Post offers POS to fulfill requirements of sma ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says scientist jailed in US to return in days ..

4 minutes ago

106,738 persons provided cash under Ehsaas Emergen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.