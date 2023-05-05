Armenian PM to visit Moscow next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that he will visit Moscow next week.

"I can only say for sure that next week I will go to Moscow," Pashinyan said during his speech at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague, Czech Republic's capital city.

The Armenian premier also commented on relations with Azerbaijan, noting that it has been difficult to reach an agreement with Baku on issues such as recognizing the territorial integrity of Armenia, which spans 29,800 square kilometers (11,506 square miles).

So far, neither country has been able to reach an agreement on mechanisms for resolving differences in interpretation of the peace treaty's text, Pashinyan said.

The issue of international mechanisms to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement, as well as the conflict in Karabakh, remains under discussion, he added.