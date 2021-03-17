UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry In Yerevan Ahead Of Pashinyan's Visit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:24 PM

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry in Yerevan Ahead of Pashinyan's Visit

Armenian police have cordoned off the building of the country's Ministry of Education in Yerevan ahead of the planned visit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as opposition rally gathers momentum in front of the building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Armenian police have cordoned off the building of the country's Ministry of education in Yerevan ahead of the planned visit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as opposition rally gathers momentum in front of the building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"We have learned about the planned visit by Pashinyan and announced that we would also come here ... The essence of our action is to show citizens the image of a police state. Pashinyan has to visit the ministry, walking just 500 meters, accompanied by thousands of police officers," a member of the youth union of the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party, Christine Vardanyan told reporters.

The Armenian opposition regularly holds protests near government buildings, whenever Pashinyan plans a visit.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the recent armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. In particular, the prime minister declared on March 10 that General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan was considered dismissed starting that day.

In response, the armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, a move the prime minister regarded as an attempted coup, and called on his supporters to take to the streets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Education Visit Yerevan March From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Re ..

2 minutes ago

Kasur police busted 33 outlaws

2 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani says Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cu ..

8 minutes ago

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,998 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.