YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Armenian police have cordoned off the building of the country's Ministry of education in Yerevan ahead of the planned visit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as opposition rally gathers momentum in front of the building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"We have learned about the planned visit by Pashinyan and announced that we would also come here ... The essence of our action is to show citizens the image of a police state. Pashinyan has to visit the ministry, walking just 500 meters, accompanied by thousands of police officers," a member of the youth union of the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party, Christine Vardanyan told reporters.

The Armenian opposition regularly holds protests near government buildings, whenever Pashinyan plans a visit.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the recent armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. In particular, the prime minister declared on March 10 that General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan was considered dismissed starting that day.

In response, the armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, a move the prime minister regarded as an attempted coup, and called on his supporters to take to the streets.