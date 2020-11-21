UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Police Deny That Citizens Took Part In Arrest Of Protesters In Yerevan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Armenian Police Deny That Citizens Took Part in Arrest of Protesters in Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Armenian law enforcement officials on Friday have denied claims spread on social media that civilians in Yerevan took part in detaining protesters who were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier in the day, images and videos spread across social media allegedly showing individuals wearing masks and black uniforms inscribed with hieroglyphics participating in the arrest of citizens, although the Police of Armenia denied the claims.

"Some concluded from this [the videos and images] that other people or bodyguards were involved in the operation, in addition to the police. Law enforcement officials can clarify that only police officers took part in all actions," a press release read.

Protests were held in the Armenian cities of Yerevan and Gyumri on Friday amid the latest day of unrest following the signing of an agreement bringing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close. Demonstrators have demanded Pashinyan's resignation, and as many as 85 people were detained during the day's protests.

On November 9, Pashinyan signed a ceasefire deal along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement has paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region and the start of a prisoner exchange process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Prisoner Exchange Russia Social Media Gyumri Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin November All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

1 hour ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

1 hour ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

50 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

50 minutes ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.