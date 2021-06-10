UrduPoint.com
Armenian Police Detain 16 Dashnaktsutyun Party Protesters Near Government Building

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:22 PM

The Armenian police detained 16 people that took part in protests held by the youth union of socialist Dashnaktsutyun, or Armenian Revolutionary Federation, party, a police press officer told Sputnik on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Armenian police detained 16 people that took part in protests held by the youth union of socialist Dashnaktsutyun, or Armenian Revolutionary Federation, party, a police press officer told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the party's young activists protested near the government building, accusing the authorities of betraying Armenia's interests.

"Sixteen protesters were brought to police stations," the press officer said.

Armenia will hold a snap parliamentarian election in June 2020, following the political crisis that took a new turn in February, when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who resigned in April and serves now as the acting prime minister, was criticized for his actions during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last fall. Dashnaktsutyun along with the Reviving Armenia party have formed an opposition bloc led by Robert Kocharyan, the country's former president, who will take part in the election.

