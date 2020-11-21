UrduPoint.com
Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:23 AM

The Armenian police on Friday detained 85 protesters, who took part in rallies to demand resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the police press service told Sputnik

The rallies took place in Yerevan and Gyumri. The protests were prompted by Pashinyan's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan.

The rallies took place in Yerevan and Gyumri. The protests were prompted by Pashinyan's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan.

"In general, 85 people were taken to police stations," the press service said.

