Armenian Police Detain Nearly 280 Demonstrators During Opposition Protests In Yerevan

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Armenian Police Detain Nearly 280 Demonstrators During Opposition Protests in Yerevan

Armenian police detained 277 people during opposition-led protests in Yerevan on Wednesday as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the police press service told Sputnik

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Armenian police detained 277 people during opposition-led protests in Yerevan on Wednesday as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the police press service told Sputnik.

"As of now, 277 people have been brought to police stations," the police said.

According to law enforcement officers, 417 protesters were detained in the capital on Tuesday, while the opposition claimed the number was 600.

The Armenian opposition has been holding protests throughout the country since April 25 to oust the current government and change the policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Demonstrators believe that actions of the Pashinyan administration are destructive both for Armenia and the unrecognized republic.

