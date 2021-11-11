UrduPoint.com

Armenian Police Detain Protesters In Front Of Government Building

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:37 PM

Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Government Building

The Armenian police started to detain people at a demonstration in front of a government building in Yerevan against the establishment of an Azerbaijani customs point on a key highway road to Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Armenian police started to detain people at a demonstration in front of a government building in Yerevan against the establishment of an Azerbaijani customs point on a key highway road to Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Azerbaijan has de-facto gained control of the Goris-Kapan highway which has vital importance for the delivery of Iranian goods to Armenia.

The police detained approximately 100 people during the protest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Iran Road Yerevan Armenia Government

Recent Stories

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

4 minutes ago
 'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

3 minutes ago
 Youth gunned down over old enmity

Youth gunned down over old enmity

3 minutes ago
 Only Electric Cars Will be Sold in US by 2035 - Cl ..

Only Electric Cars Will be Sold in US by 2035 - Climate Envoy

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in second semi-final ..

25 minutes ago
 Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babi ..

Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babis

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.