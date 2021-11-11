Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Government Building

The Armenian police started to detain people at a demonstration in front of a government building in Yerevan against the establishment of an Azerbaijani customs point on a key highway road to Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Armenian police started to detain people at a demonstration in front of a government building in Yerevan against the establishment of an Azerbaijani customs point on a key highway road to Iran, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Azerbaijan has de-facto gained control of the Goris-Kapan highway which has vital importance for the delivery of Iranian goods to Armenia.

The police detained approximately 100 people during the protest.