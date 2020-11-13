UrduPoint.com
Armenian Police Dispersing Rally In Central Yerevan - Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:05 AM

Armenian police are dispersing the crowd of protesters in the center of Yerevan, who are demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday

There have been some detentions already.

On Wednesday, Armenian opposition organized a large demonstration in protest against Pashinyan's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan. The building, which houses the office of the prime minister, was ransacked shortly after the news of ceasefire. According to the head of the office, Eduard Agajanyan, the administration will resume its regular work on Friday.

