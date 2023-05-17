The Armenian police is examining a message it received about the attempted kidnapping of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's son Ashot, a police spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Armenian police is examining a message it received about the attempted kidnapping of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's son Ashot, a police spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The police have received the message, appropriate actions are being taken, the materials prepared will be submitted to an investigative body," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Armenian newspaper Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Time), which is chaired by Pashinyan's wife Anna Hakobyan, reported the attempted kidnapping of Ashot, 23. The newspaper said that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday near his house. The newspaper suggested that the attempt was carried out by members of the "Call of Sons" organization, which incorporates relatives of the servicepeople killed in the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020.

The perpetrators forced Ashot Pashinyan to sit in their car, but he managed to get out when it stopped, and was hit by another vehicle that belonged to "Call of Sons" members following behind, the report said.

In early April, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said that Ashot Pashinyan was assaulted, calling the incident a provocation that originated outside the country. Ashot denied Simonyan's words.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku began negotiations on a possible peace treaty mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union after a series of bloody skirmishes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.