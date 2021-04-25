UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Accepts Government's Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has accepted the resignation of the government after receiving the resignation letter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who formally stepped down this Sunday in order to allow for holding snap parliamentary elections in the country.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan announced his resignation noting that he would serve as the interim prime minister until the vote, which is scheduled for June 20. He also expressed the intention to be a candidate for prime minister from the ruling Civil Contract party.

"[I order] to accept the government resignation in accordance with an article of the constitution," the presidential decree reads.

According to the constitution of Armenia, the president of the republic immediately accepts the resignation of the government after the prime minister submits a resignation letter. Ministers continue to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new government.

