Armenian President Appoints Ara Ayvazyan Foreign Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan appointed Ara Ayvazyan a new foreign minister, according to the decree published Wednesday.

Ayvazyan previously served as a deputy foreign minister. On Monday, Sargsyan signed off on the departure of Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakyan.