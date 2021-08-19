UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Appoints Ex-Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan As Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Armenian President Appoints ex-Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan as Foreign Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Armenian President ŽArmen Sarkissian appointed former parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan as the country's foreign minister.

"To appoint Ararat Mirzoyan as the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Armenia," the presidential decree, released on Thursday, read.

The post of the Armenian foreign minister remained vacant since Ara Ayvazyan resigned late in May after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed withdrawing Armenian and Azerbaijani troops form the border and stationing international observers there instead. Ayvazyan stepped down "so that there would be no suspicions of the foreign ministry's approval of initiatives running counter to national interests."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Ararat Armenia May Border Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

3 hours ago
 On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

11 hours ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

11 hours ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.