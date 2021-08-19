Armenian President Appoints ex-Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan as Foreign Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Armenian President ŽArmen Sarkissian appointed former parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan as the country's foreign minister.

"To appoint Ararat Mirzoyan as the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Armenia," the presidential decree, released on Thursday, read.

The post of the Armenian foreign minister remained vacant since Ara Ayvazyan resigned late in May after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed withdrawing Armenian and Azerbaijani troops form the border and stationing international observers there instead. Ayvazyan stepped down "so that there would be no suspicions of the foreign ministry's approval of initiatives running counter to national interests."