Armenian President Appoints New Heads of Police, Army General Staff, Security Service

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed on Monday a new police chief, chief of the army general staff, and National Security Service (NSS) director.

"To appoint Onik Gasparyan as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan as the director of the National Security Service, Vahe Ghazaryan as the chief of the republic's police," the presidential decree posted on the official website read.

Gasparyan, who served as the deputy chief of the general staff, has replaced Artak Davtyan, Kyaramyan - previously a deputy director of the NSS - has replaced Eduard Martirosyan and Ghazaryan - a former police forces commander - has replaced Arman Sargsyan.

Sarkissian received Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal to appoint the new heads earlier in the day.

The Sputnik Armenia news agency has previously reported that Davtyan resigned following his son's wedding during the coronavirus lockdown regime.