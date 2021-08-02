UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Appoints Pashinyan As Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:00 PM

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed Nikol Pashinyan to the post of prime minister, the president's press office said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed Nikol Pashinyan to the post of prime minister, the president's press office said.

Earlier in the day, the country's ruling Civil Contract party nominated Pashinyan as its candidate.

"To appoint Nikol Pashinyan as the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia as envisioned by the provisions of the constitution, " the presidential decree said.

