Armenian President, Belarusian Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation In Technology Sphere

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Armenian President, Belarusian Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation in Technology Sphere

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas on Friday discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of information and technologies, the Armenian presidential press service said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas on Friday discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of information and technologies, the Armenian presidential press service said.

The meeting was held in London on the sidelines of the first Eastern Partnership investment summit organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"At a meeting with Rumas, Sarkissian said that he reviewed spheres and directions that have great potential for developing cooperation [between the countries] during his recent visits to Belarus," the statement obtained by Sputnik read.

According to the president, the latest technological advancements are extremely promising, especially, in the areas of mathematical modeling and artificial intelligence.

