Armenian President Catches Coronavirus During London Trip

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to London for a leg surgery, the president's administration told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The president celebrated New Year together with his family and grandchildren in London.

On January 3, Sarkissian underwent a successful leg surgery, but the president developed symptoms of the new type of coronavirus and his test results came back positive," a spokesperson said.

The 67-year-old has self-isolated and is working from home.

The UK health minister announced in mid-December that a more transmissible strain of the new coronavirus was detected in England, prompting dozens of countries to cut off air travel to the country. The variant has since spread to more than a half EU countries and beyond.

