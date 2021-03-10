UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Challenges General Staff Chief's Resignation In Constitutional Court

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian challenged the law 'On military service and the status of servicemen' in light of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's initiative to dismiss General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

Pashinyan said earlier in the day that Gasparyan was considered dismissed starting from March 10.

"The president of the republic appealed to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the law 'On military service and the status of servicemen' is consistent with the constitution. The appeal is motivated by problems in the legislative enforcement practices sphere, which were trusted into the spotlight as a result of the prime minister's initiative to dismiss .

.. Gasparyan, and consequent constitutional and legal processes," the statement read.

Rulings of the Constitutional Court may have a significant impact on previously adopted decisions and further processes related to the interpretation and application of this law, Sarkissian's press service went on to say.

"The president hopes that a quick decision [of the Constitutional Court] will provide legal certainty and will contribute to settling the crisis," the statement read on.

