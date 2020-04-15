UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Congratulates Harutyunyan On Election As Head Of Nagorno-Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

Armenian President Congratulates Harutyunyan on Election As Head of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the former prime minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), Arayik Harutyunyan, on his election as head of Karabakh, the Armenian presidential press service said in a statement.

The second round of the NKR presidential election was held on April 1. The turnout was 44.9 percent.

The Karabakh Central Election Commission (CEC) has not published official data on the vote results yet.

"Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President-elect of the Artsakh Republic [Karabakh's self-designation] Arayik Harutyunyan," the press service said.

"Sarkissian congratulated Harutyunyan on his success in the second round of the presidential vote and election to the high post of President of the Artsakh Republic," it said.

