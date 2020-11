Armenian President Departs for Moscow for 'Private Visit' - Press Office

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left his country for Moscow for a "private visit" on Saturday, his press office said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left his country for Moscow for a "private visit" on Saturday, his press office said.

"Sarkissian departed on November 28 for a private visit to Moscow.

Continuing discussions with representatives of the [Armenian] diaspora, Sarkissian will meet with members of the Armenian community and community networks operating in Russia," the office said.

The press office added the president would discuss the latest developments in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh during meetings in Moscow.