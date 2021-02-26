UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Did Not Return Prime Minister Request To Fire General Staff Head - Aide

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Armenian president did not send back the prime minister Nikol Pashinyan's request to fire the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Friday.

"This information is not true. Political consultations are ongoing," Petrosyan said.

Pashinyan has recently dismissed the deputy chief of general staff, who criticized the prime minister's comments about Iskander missile systems. It was then suggested to the chief of General Staff, Onik Gasparyan, that he should leave too.

On Thursday, the General Staff demanded that Pashinyan and his government resign.

Under the Armenian laws, the president has three days to send a request for firing of the chief of general staff back to the prime minister if he has any notes. If the prime minister rejects the president's notes, the president should either sign the request or go to the Constitutional Court. If the president does not adhere to the rules, the request will enter force by default.

