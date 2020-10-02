Armenian President Discusses Nagorno-Karabakh With Russian Ambassador - Office

UrduPoint.com
Fri 02nd October 2020

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with the Russian ambassador in Yerevan, Sergey Kopyrkinon, on Friday to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the president's press service said.

Violence flared up in the ethnically Armenian breakaway region of Azerbaijan on Sunday.

"The interlocutors expressed concern over the escalation on the Armenian border and in the conflict zone in Karabakh, stressing the importance of rapidly finding a solution.

They stressed the importance of the statement made by the president of Russia, the US and France," the press service said in a published statement.

On Thursday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents expressed their condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The leaders called on Yerevan and Baku to pledge to resume negotiations without preconditions.

