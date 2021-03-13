Armenian President Discusses Possibility of Snap Elections With Ruling Faction Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has discussed the possibility of holding snap legislative elections with Lilit Makunts, the leader of the ruling My Step party's parliamentary faction, his press service said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021)

Hours earlier Sarkissian discussed the same issue with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has spoken against holding a snap vote in recent weeks.

�"They discussed the situation in the country and the ways of overcoming the internal political crisis. In this context, [they] noted the importance of dialogue among political forces and reaching an agreement on holding early parliamentary elections," the statement read.

The Armenian president is also expected to meet with Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the Bright Armenia faction, later in the day.