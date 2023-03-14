Armenian President Dismisses Commander of Armenian-Russian Group of Troops - Decree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan dismissed the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint group of troops, Tigran Parvanyan, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"To release Tigran Parvanyan from the post of commander of the united group of troops (forces)," the decree says.

The reasons for this decision are not reported.

Parvanyan was appointed to this position in February 2018.