UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Dismisses Commander Of Armenian-Russian Group Of Troops - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Armenian President Dismisses Commander of Armenian-Russian Group of Troops - Decree

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan dismissed the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint group of troops, Tigran Parvanyan, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan dismissed the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint group of troops, Tigran Parvanyan, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"To release Tigran Parvanyan from the post of commander of the united group of troops (forces)," the decree says.

The reasons for this decision are not reported.

Parvanyan was appointed to this position in February 2018.

Related Topics

February 2018 Post From

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observ ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observe 44th death anniversary of Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs for implementation p ..

5 minutes ago
 Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Punjab Culture Day

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Focused to Ensure Grain Deal Continuity, ..

UN Chief Focused to Ensure Grain Deal Continuity, Even if for 60 Days - Spokespe ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Focused on Removing Obstacles to Grain Agreemen ..

UN Focused on Removing Obstacles to Grain Agreement Payments - Spokesman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.