Armenian President Dismisses Commander Of Armenian-Russian Group Of Troops - Decree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:10 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan dismissed the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint group of troops, Tigran Parvanyan, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
"To release Tigran Parvanyan from the post of commander of the united group of troops (forces)," the decree says.
The reasons for this decision are not reported.