Armenian President Dismisses Martikyan as Military Intelligence Chief

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday removed Major General Arakel Martikyan from the offices of the country's military intelligence chief and the deputy general staff chief.

"To dismiss Arakel Martikyan from the position of the Head of the Armed Forces General Staff Intelligence Department, the Deputy General Staff Chief," the president's order said.

In addition, Sarkissian appointed Arayik Harutyunyan, the former chief of the second army corps, as the new military intelligence chief.

The country is in the process of forming a new government. The current convocation of the parliament began last week after the June 20 snap election.