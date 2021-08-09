UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Dismisses Martikyan As Military Intelligence Chief

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Armenian President Dismisses Martikyan as Military Intelligence Chief

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday removed Major General Arakel Martikyan from the offices of the country's military intelligence chief and the deputy general staff chief.

"To dismiss Arakel Martikyan from the position of the Head of the Armed Forces General Staff Intelligence Department, the Deputy General Staff Chief," the president's order said.

In addition, Sarkissian appointed Arayik Harutyunyan, the former chief of the second army corps, as the new military intelligence chief.

The country is in the process of forming a new government. The current convocation of the parliament began last week after the June 20 snap election.

Related Topics

Election Army Parliament June From Government

Recent Stories

Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam passes away

1 minute ago
 UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

14 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

16 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

17 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.