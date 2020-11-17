UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Dismisses Police Troops' Commander

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dismissed the commander of the country's police troops, Gurgen Dallakyan, the Armenian leader's office said on Monday.

"To dismiss Gurgen Dallakyan from the post of commander of the police troops, deputy chief of the police," Sargsyan's decree says.

By another decree, Hayk Babayan was appointed to this position, the statement says.

The reasons for the personnel reshuffle were not specified.

