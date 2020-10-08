Armenian President Fires Head Of National Security Service
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:20 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has fired the head of the National Security Service, Argishti Kyaramyan, the presidential press service said on Thursday.
"To relieve Argishti Kyaramyan from his duties of the director of the National Security Service," the presidential decree read.
The reasons behind this decision were not disclosed.