Armenian President, General Staff Chief Meet to Discuss Domestic Political Situation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan to discuss the situation in the country, which is currently going through a political crisis, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the general staff announced Gasparyan would keep fulfilling duties for at least eight days despite Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's attempts to oust him.

"Sarkissian and Gasparyan touched upon the tense situation, enfolding in the country because of the recent events. They pointed to paramount importance of achieving safety and stability in the country regardless of what decisions are made," the presidential press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Sarkissian pledged to keep prioritizing problems of the army.